Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at GUPS, Emphum covering 11 villages

CHONGKHAM- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 was organised today at GUPS, Emphum under Chongkham circle covering 11 villages : Emphum, Tingwa, Munglang, Embong, Mankao, Inju, Insa, Pankhao, Tissue, Lathoo and Namgo with the objective of bringing government services closer to the doorstep of citizens.

The programme was inaugurated by Chow Jenia Namchoom, ZPM Chongkham who attended as the Chief Guest along with DC Namsai, ADC Chongkham, HoDs and Gaon Burahs of Chongkham circle.

During the inaugural session, Soil health card, STC, Birth certificate etc were distributed to the beneficiaries. A significant highlight of the programme was the distribution of mobile phones procured under MLA-LAD fund for Anganwadi workers for efficient data entry in POSHAN portal.

A total of 23 departments participated in the programme, delivering a wide range of services under one roof.