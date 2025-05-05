ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Govt Launches 3-Day Training for ITI Faculty on 21st Century Employability Skills

The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation has launched this program to empower the youth of Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: 05/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal Govt Launches 3-Day Training for ITI Faculty on 21st Century Employability Skills

ITANAGAR- A 3-day training program on 21st Century Employability Skills for faculty members of Govt. Industrial Training Institutes of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated at D.K Convention Centre, Itanagar here today.

Inaugurated by Director Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Sibo Passing, this initiative aims to equip faculty members with essential tools and methodologies to effectively impart crucial skills to the trainees, enhancing their readiness for the modern workforce.

The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation has launched this program to empower the youth of Arunachal Pradesh with skills demanded by today’s rapidly evolving job market.

By emphasizing essential competencies such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration, the program seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering greater employability among ITI graduates.

The orientation program will sensitize the curriculum content of the Wadhwani Foundation, enabling them to implement the course using experiential learning pedagogy and the blended learning methodology.

Additionally, it will guide educators in applying the flipped classroom approach and enhance their proficiency in employability concepts while ensuring effective use of the platform to track student performance.

Director SDE Sibo Passing highlighted the importance of continuous learning and development in today’s competitive environment. He said that the partnership with the Wadhwani Foundation reaffirms the Department’s commitment to providing quality education and training to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh enabling them to secure better employment opportunities.

The faculty orientation program provides educators with practical strategies and resources to integrate these vital skills into their existing curriculum and pedagogy. This train-the-trainer model ensures a cascading effect, ultimately benefiting a larger pool of trainees across the state.

The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship remains dedicated to fostering an environment of growth and development ensuring that the youth of Arunachal Pradesh are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in their careers.

