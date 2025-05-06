Arunachal: DC Lepa Rada Inspects Development Projects, Flags Delays and Urges Timely Completion

BASAR- Deputy Commissioner of Lepa Rada, Atul Tayeng, led a joint inspection of several ongoing development projects in the district today, accompanied by key district officials including the CO HQ-Basar, Executive Engineer (RWD Basar Division), District Planning Officer, DDSE, and the Development Officer (Textiles & Handicraft).

The inspection focused on infrastructure projects under the RWD Basar Division, where the team identified notable delays largely due to insufficient manpower and machinery at most sites. The DC expressed concern over the slow pace and urged prompt action to avoid further setbacks.

During the site visit to the MRL01-Akajan Likabali Bam Road to Government Model Degree College, Basar (11.30 km), being upgraded under PMGSY-III (Batch-1, 2023-24), the DC found progress significantly behind schedule and directed the department and contractor to ensure completion by July 2025.

Another stop included the under-construction 20-bedded hostel at NSCBAV-Gori, which also features a kitchen, dining hall, warden’s room, and four Unit Type-II (G+1) quarters. The DC noted that the compound was too congested for a residential school and instructed the DDSE to resolve the issue urgently.

Inspection of the Emporium-cum-Craft Centre at Basar revealed sluggish work, prompting the DC to remind the executing agency to adhere strictly to the timeline and ensure progress without compromising quality.

Atul Tayeng emphasized the importance of quality assurance, timely completion, and inter-departmental coordination. He directed the Executive Engineer, RWD Basar Division, to share DPRs and project drawings with user agencies for better planning and instructed regular monitoring to track progress.

The inspection reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to efficient and accountable development, with a clear focus on delivering public infrastructure that meets community needs.