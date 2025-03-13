Arunachal: District Legal Authority Conducts Awareness Program in Pakke Kessang

PAKKE KESSANG– The District Legal Authority of East Kameng District, Seppa, organized a legal awareness program in Pakke Kessang to educate the public about their legal rights and the judicial system. The initiative aimed to promote legal literacy and ensure that justice is accessible to all, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The event was presided over by the Honourable District & Sessions Judge, Tage Halley, and the Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Civil Judge (Senior Division), Habung Tangu. Also present were Circle Officer cum Executive Magistrate, Durin Dai, SDPO Sashi Dore, and Advocate Rajiv Cheri, who delivered insightful sessions on various legal topics.

During the program, key legal frameworks such as the National Legal Services Authority Act, The Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act, POCSO Act, NDPS Act, and laws related to the protection of women were discussed in detail.

The speakers elaborated on the significance of these laws, their implementation, and how individuals can seek legal recourse in case of rights violations.

A diverse audience, including Gaon Buras/Buris, advocates, self-help groups (SHGs), women’s organizations, and police officials, actively participated in the discussions. The interactive nature of the session allowed attendees to voice their concerns and seek clarifications on various legal matters affecting their communities.

Both the District & Sessions Judge and the CJM cum Civil Judge emphasized the importance of strengthening the village-level judiciary. They underscored the role of the District Legal Aid Centre in providing free legal assistance, ensuring that justice is not denied to anyone due to financial constraints.

A special emphasis was also placed on women’s rights, highlighting laws aimed at protecting women from domestic violence, sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other forms of abuse. The speakers encouraged women to be aware of their legal rights and to seek legal aid whenever necessary.

Additionally, they encouraged legal awareness at the grassroots level, highlighting that an informed society is essential for effective justice delivery.

The awareness program served as a significant step towards bridging the gap between the legal system and the public, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice and legal accessibility for all.