Arunachal

Last Updated: March 13, 2025
Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Revival of Kameng River Festival in Meeting with CM

ITANAGAR- ( By our Correspondent )  A delegation of the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO), led by Chairperson Raya Flago Taniang, called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office today to discuss developmental priorities for East Kameng district, with a strong emphasis on reviving the Kameng River Festival (KRF).

The delegation was accompanied by Home Minister Mama Natung, MLA-cum-Advisor to the Water Resources Development (WRD) Minister Hayeng Mangfi, and MLA-10 Seppa East Assembly Constituency Ealing Tallang.

During the meeting, EKSWCO submitted a two-point memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging support for the revival of the Kameng River Festival and the establishment of a rehabilitation center in the district.

The KRF, a celebrated event showcasing the district’s rich cultural heritage, biodiversity, and tourism potential, has been dormant for years, and EKSWCO highlighted its significance for fostering community pride and driving economic growth.

The proposed rehabilitation center aims to support the district’s youth through counseling, skill development, and social reintegration services.

Chief Minister Khandu responded positively, assuring the delegation of his support and forwarding the proposals to the relevant authorities for swift action.

The Chief Minister praised EKSWCO’s steadfast dedication to the district’s progress, particularly its efforts in promoting community development and cultural preservation.

He also sought updates on the organization’s ongoing initiatives, reflecting his commitment to East Kameng’s welfare.

