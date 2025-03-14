Arunachal: Three Missing Minor Girls from Assam Rescued, Reunited with Parents

NAHARLAGUN- In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, Papu Hills Police successfully traced and reunited three missing minor girls from Duliajan, District Dibrugarh (Assam) with their families, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police of ICR Naharlagun

The girls, aged between 14 and 15 years, had mistakenly arrived at Naharlagun Railway Station on March 12, 2025, instead of their intended destination, Tinsukia.

Upon discovery, the authorities ensured their safety and well-being, conducting medical examinations and providing temporary shelter at Oju Shelter Home, Naharlagun.

With the prompt intervention of Duliajan Police, Assam, their parents were located, and on March 14, 2025, they were officially handed over at Papu Hills Police Station.

The timely action by Papu Hills Police not only prevented potential exploitation but also safeguarded the minors, ensuring their safe return home.