Itanagar: NPP observed 5th Death Anniversary of Late PA Sangma

ITANAGAR- The National People’s Party of Arunachal Pradesh observed 5th Death Anniversary of Late PA Sangma former Speaker of Lok Sabha and founder of NPP at the NPP office at Itanagar today.

Addressing on the occasion Gicho Kabak state President NPP highlights about the biography of PA Sangma, he said that Purno Agitok Sangma, a dynamic and one of the most popular personalities of the Indian political scenario, was born on 1st September 1947 in small village, Chapahati, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Sangma came from a humble background.

Kabak said that PA Sangma married Soradini K. in 1973. They had two sons and two daughters. All children are highly educated, qualified and established in their respective field. His elder son James K Sangma did a master degree in mass communication from Brunel University, London. James Sangma is presently Minister in Meghalaya Govt.

The eldest daughter Christi has completed her Bacholor of Architech Course from Mumbai and has done Ph. D in Architecture from UK and married to a business man in south India.

The second son, Conrad K Sangma after completing BBA from the Wharton School of management, USA and MBA from London is currently Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National President of NPP.

The second daughter and youngest of all Smti Agatha K Sangma who recently married is law graduate from the India Law School, Pune and completed her master degree from UK. Agatha was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Tura and became Union Minister of state for RD during the UPA Govt. at the centre.

During the Assembly election 2017 she was elected to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, but she resigned to pave the way to elect her elder brother and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma. In the bye-election and General election 2019 she was again elected Member of Parliament from Tura Parliamentary Constituency.

Late PA Sangma was recognized both at the National and International levels for his work and contribution to public life. He was conferred the Michael John Roll of Honour of the Tata Workers Union for distinguished contribution to the cause of labour and to the parliamentary system in 1997. He was also awarded the Golden Jubilee Award of the Indian National trade union congress for outstanding contribution to the cause of labour class in 1997.

Sangma was also nominated Man of the year by Competition Success Review (CSR) in 1998. He also received the Saraswati National Eminence Award in the category of public leadership from the south Indian education society, Mumbai in 2003, Sangma also received Mother Teresa Beautification Honour in 2003 for his outstanding services. He was also awarded Indian highest civilian award “Padma Vibhushan” in 2017 becoming the first recipient of Padma Vibhushan from Meghalaya

Kabak said that in the realm of politics, Late Sangma has been the brighter star of North East, having been elected to the Lok Sabha a record of consecutive nine times, he hold important portfolio in the union Govt. in India like commerce, industry, home, coal, labour and I & B and took several policy initiatives which were by and large people centric and served as a Speaker of Lok Sabha, in addition having been a Chief Minister of Meghalaya. His performance as Union Labour Minister and Speaker of the Lok Sabha were particularly brilliant and spoke volumes about his leadership and statesman-like qualities, and his skill at consensus building.

While speaking on the occasion Nima Sangey Saling vice-President state NPP said that Late PA Sangma was the great leader from North East who has transformed into a national leader. His vision and thoughts have become very important for the country particularly North Eastern states should follow mission and vision of late PA Sangma ji for the greater interest of our great country.

Sangey said that he has been associated with PA Sangma for a long time when he was the General Secretary and Vice- President of State NCP and have seen him from close range and found him worthy of admiration and he was the man of practical, simple and down-to-earth who can adjust to any situation, and who mingles freely with people, earning respect and admiration from friend and foe alike. He was truly a man of masses. He reads and understands the minds of the masses, and therefore communicates well with them in all the time.

Rudhum Sindhu State Vice-President State NPP, Toko Sakha General Secretary State NPP, Kokar Ronya General Secretary State NPP Youth Front , Miss Chera Ami General secretary NPP Women Front and others also spokes on the occasion.

The state NPP resolved to carry forward the mission and vision of PA Sangma for the greater interest of the nation.

Earlier State President NPP Shri Gicho Kabak alongwith others party offer flowers to portrait of Late PA Sangma.

In the morning State NPP Youth wing distributed fruits to the patients of RK Mission Hospital Itanagar led by State Youth President Bage Kamsi and Kokar Ronya General Secretary NPP Youth Front.