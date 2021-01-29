Arunachal: Governor felicitates the 3rd Battalion of The NAGA Regiment

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), felicitated the 3rd Battalion of The NAGA Regiment at Raj Bhavan Itanagar on 29th January 2021, for distinguished services rendered by the Battalion to the State of Arunachal Pradesh during its deployment in Border Areas of the State.

On the occasion, the Governor presented a Silver Salver to Col Bimlesh Kumar, Commanding Officer of the Battalion.

While appreciating the excellent operational performance of the Battalion, the Governor said that the Civil-Military relationship maintained by the Battalion with our people is commendable.

The Governor commended that the Battalion has lived up to its reputation of good humanitarian acts and met the expectations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor requested the Commanding Officer to convey his best wishes to All Ranks of the Battalion.

Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Commissioner to Governor was also present on the occasion.