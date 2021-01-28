Arunachal: Tarin Dakpe lays foundation stone of PMGSY Road from BRTF road to Sekiputo

RAGA- Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe on Thursday laid the foundation stone of PMGSY road from BRTF road to Sekiputo measuring 7 KM amounting to Rs. 10.29 lakhs under RWD Raga division.

On this occasion at Puchi-Geku in Kamle district Dakpe urged upon the locals not to create any hindrance in the work for which formation cutting has started today. He ask the officials and contractors to take the help from locals.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner, elected PRI leaders, HOds, officers, officials, public leaders, GBs and general public were present during the foundation laying ceremony at Puchi-Geku today.