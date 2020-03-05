House passes Arunachal Budget 2020-21

Itanagar

The State Assembly on Thursday passed the Rs 731.40 crore deficit Arunachal Budget for the financial year 2020-21 by voice vote following a marathon discussion.

The House also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2020 by voice vote after Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Deputy Chowna Mein, also the Minister in-charge of Finance, replied to the marathon debate on the annual budget for FY 2020-21.

Replying to the debate, Khandu said, “We have tried to prepare a realistic budget. Hope, the coming financial year would be good for us and Central government provide us fund as good tax collection”.

He also said there are huge potential in the State but the need of the hour is to tape and utilize those resources to augment the state economy.

“We have been marching ahead with a significant change. Our main motto is to use the State’s own resources,” he said.

“We are unable to get the externally aided project like from Asian Development Bank and World Bank; whenever I got the chance at national level I raised this issue. Government of India needs to help the state with alternative projects,” he reiterated.

State Govt is trying its level best to create a good ambiance so that investors come to the state in view of huge potential, Khandu said. “The ‘Team Arunachal’ is trying its best for bringing development and investment for which peaceful atmosphere is required, and we all are equally responsible,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, also the Minister in-charge of Finance, who had presented the Rs 731.40 crore deficit Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Wednesday, said, “We have tried to prioritize our expenditure keeping in view of our future vision.

More resources are being allocated to beneficiary-oriented schemes, which would touch the everyday lives of people living in remote and rural areas, to boost their economic condition by promoting various livelihood activities.”

Mein also said, it is for the first time that Government has brought separate child budget. “It represents an important policy analysis tool that can help us take stock of our development investments on children and identify glaring gaps in resource investment,” he said.

“Child specific expenditure included programmes or interventions that are 100 percent child related and that exclusively target children in the age group of 0-18 years.

This includes finance for early childhood care and education, primary and secondary education, child health and nutrition schemes, child care and protection, juvenile justice targeting children of different vulnerable communities,” Mein said.

The Assembly also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020 voice vote. The Bill was introduced by Dy CM Chowna Mein.

The House also witnessed discussion and voting on ‘Supplementary Demands for Grants’ for the year 2019-20. After the end of day’s proceedings, Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona adjourned the House sine die, while citing that there was no business to carry on remaining scheduled days.