Arunachal: Khandu express concern over depopulation in border areas

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while expressing concern over the issue of depopulation in remote border areas of the State, on Thursday assured the House that he will request the Centre to clear the ‘pending’ proposal of Rs 4,600 crore package for border areas development so as to arrest the border villagers’ tendency of migration to the urban centers.

Replying to a ‘short duration discussion’, initiated by BJP member Lokam Tasar, on the issue of depopulation in remote areas in Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts bordering China, Khandu informed that the proposal for a Rs 4,600 crore package for border area development has been sent to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for which vetting has already been taken from all line departments. “Hope, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clear the same and I will also personally take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital,” he said.

“It’s a matter of concern that depopulation has been occurring in remote border areas of Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri,” stated the Chief Minister.

Government and the people’s representatives have to find out as to why depopulation is taking place. Only blaming the Government for this will not serve purpose. Funds provided for border areas by the successive Governments over the period of time “might not have been used properly that’s why the problem cropped up today”, he said.

Asking members to not play the blame game, but to introspect what went wrong for the creeping depopulation issue, Khandu said, the elected representatives from the border districts of Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi have initiated the ‘Go back to village’ scheme and I assure the House that the State Government will definitely extend all support to them to accomplish their ‘mission’.

Endorsing the concerns raised by the Koloriang MLA, the CM said, “On paper, there are census populations as well as villages in those border blocks but in ground level, they are not staying there and have shifted to twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun.”

While stating that BADP schemes are being implemented in 46 border blocks of 15 districts of Arunachal, he said practically, depopulation is not taking place in all 15 districts except for two-three districts.

The Chief Minister also suggested the members to take review meetings in their respective districts jointly with concerned Deputy Commissioners and head of offices and then in own constituencies to personally know the problems and find solutions.

“Onus is on you all to find a way out on how to put a check on depopulation. Only shouting by the Chief Minister will not serve any purpose…system has to be changed and you will have take the responsibility,” Khandu said.

Earlier while raising the issue, Tasar informed the House that many border people, who have been safeguarding their land across the international border with Tibet since time immemorial, have migrated from their villages to the foothill areas particularly the state capital, maybe because of international border issue.

“People are leaving their own villages, not because they don’t like to stay over there or are afraid of their own security in the border belt but because of earning better livelihood,” Tasar claimed.

He also said the border areas are getting depopulated year by year due to lack of communication, education, medical facilities and lack of agri-horti, fisheries farming, proper dwellings, etc.

He requested the State Government to take immediate steps to bring all migrated people back to those border areas, by facilitating them with all modern-day facilities as well as income-generating activities.