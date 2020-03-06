Arunachal: Child drowned in Dikrong river, body retrieved

Doimukh

A child of aged around 14 year drowned in Dikrong river near Saturday Market, Doimukh police sources said.

Doimukh police station sources inform that, an information was received at around 4 PM that four children were taking bath in the river Dikrong and out of four there managed to come to the bank while the fourth could not manage to come out from the river and got drowned. The sources said.

The police team reached at spot and called the NDRF who retrieved the body from the river. The sources said.

The deceased has been identified as David Barda, son of Anu Barda, a local resident of A Sector, Naharlagun and presently resident of Laluk, Sonitpur district, Assam. The sources informed.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Doimukh police station vide case No- 03/20 u/s 174 CrPc and body kept at RK Mission Morgue and post mortem will be conducted and body will be handed to parents to conduct last rite tomorrow. The sources further said.