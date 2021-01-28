Itanagar: State Level Bankers Committee Meeting held

ITANAGAR: State Level Bankers’ Committee Meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar at CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat today.

Naresh Kumar addressing the Bankers present in the meeting said that they have an important role to play for economic development of the State. He pointed out that Banks other than the State Bank of India also have an equal responsibility and a role to play in shaping the economic status of the people of the State.

He said that the Bankers in Arunachal Pradesh need to work on activities in creating income generation and financial independence of the people. By giving necessary loans to the young and upcoming entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups especially Women, and promising farmers we can turn around the economic status of the State, he said.

He asked them to increase and expedite their loan advances with special emphasis to Self Help Groups, young and upcoming entrepreneurs, and to agri-horti related advances.

He also asked them to work on issues to reach out to the unbanked areas especially to the villages and areas with a population of 100 or below.

To facilitate the consumers, every district was assigned to a Bank. Under the one district one bank, the Bank who has adopted the district will organise camps for financial literacy, for mobilising loan applications, loan recovery etc.

Banks will also provide necessary loans to 1300 SHGs as per the leads provided by Arunachal State Livelihood Mission.

Secretary Finance Smti. Y. W. Ringu, Secretary Industry Hage Tari, Regional Manager SBI D. Mahoto, Shri. G.K. Nair General Manager NABARD, and representatives from Apex Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and others were present in the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting.