Phurpa Tsering of Arunachal Pradesh to participate in INRC 2021

COIMBATORE- Phurpa Tsering from Dirang is all set to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2021 (INRC 2021 ) Round 3 to be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, from 30 to 31 January.

As many as 60 drivers from all over the country will compete for the Championship, including ace rallyist Gaurav Gill, Musa Sheriff, Dean Mascarenhas.

Phurpa will be driving in the INRC 3 category of the Championship in a 1.6 Volkswagen Polo 1.6 backed by JK Tyre and serviced by renowned Chettinad Sporting. He will be accompanied by co-driver/navigator Lenin J from Tamil Nadu in the Championship.

Phurpa will be the lone driver from Arunachal Pradesh to be participating in this mega motorsport event.

Now a regular in the INRC with some podium finishes in various categories in the past events, Phurpa had emerged winner in the Arunachal Cup in the recently concluded Round 1 and 2 held back to back in the state capital Itanagar in the month of December. He was also placed 16th out of 44 cars in the overall competition.

Phurpa has expressed his gratitude for all the support of his well-wishers, including the state government, JK Tyre, Chettinad Sporting, department of tourism and department of sports and youth affairs.