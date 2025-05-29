Arunachal: East Siang, Siang and Lohit Advance to Semifinals in U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

PASIGHAT- The second day of quarterfinal matches in the U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) delivered excitement and drama, as East Siang, Siang, and Lohit stormed into the boys’ football semifinals.

⚽ East Siang vs West Siang – A Match for the Ages

In a fiercely contested match, East Siang defeated West Siang 3-2, sealing victory with a dramatic stoppage-time goal.

West Siang’s Mirok Loyi opened the scoring with a penalty in the 28th minute.

Mohan Boni equalized for East Siang with a brilliant strike in the 34th minute.

Kijo Ete regained the lead for West Siang in the 46th minute.

East Siang responded through Panam Tasung in the 59th minute.

The winning moment came in injury time (70+3) when Geni Tayeng scored the decisive goal.

⚽ Siang Dominates Kurung Kumey 3-1

Siang’s clinical finishing helped them breeze past Kurung Kumey.

Goals were netted by Abhas Tasing (41′), Hanu Tari (55′), and Dubom Tamin (61′).

Kurung Kumey’s only goal came from a header by Phasang Tade (50′).

🏐 Girls’ Volleyball – Upper Subansiri & West Kameng Progress

In girls’ volleyball, Upper Subansiri and West Kameng showcased their dominance by defeating Bichom and Tirap, respectively, to move to the next round.

As the tournament heads into the semifinal stage, excitement builds among fans and teams alike. The HDMT 2025 continues to celebrate youth sports and honour the legacy of martyr Hangpan Dada, uniting communities through passion, teamwork, and sportsmanship.