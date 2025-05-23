Arunachal: Tasing Inaugurates 8th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The 8th edition of the State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) for under-16 boys and girls in football and volleyball was ceremoniously inaugurated at the IGJ Government Higher Secondary School playground, Pasighat, by Minister Ojing Tasing, in the presence of over 1,400 participants and dignitaries from across Arunachal Pradesh.

The grand opening began with a floral tribute and candle lighting ceremony at the portrait of Martyr Hangpan Dada, led by the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour MLA Ninong Ering, special guest MLA Oni Panyang, and Martyr Dada’s family, in a heartfelt display of respect and remembrance.

Minister Ojing Tasing praised the efforts of MLA Tapi Darang and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu for organizing the event and emphasized the transformative role of sports in youth development.

“Sport connects communities and builds resilience. Our government under CM Pema Khandu is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of athletes,” he said.

MLA Ninong Ering, the Guest of Honour, motivated young players with the message, “The boat cannot be crossed due to fear of waves, those who try never lose.” He expressed gratitude to the state government and the family of Martyr Dada for preserving his legacy through sports.

Addressing the gathering, local MLA Tapi Darang and DC Tayi Taggu also extended their thanks to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for selecting East Siang as the host district for this year’s prestigious tournament.

Martyr Dada’s daughter, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed her appreciation to the state government for keeping her father’s memory alive through the event.

The ceremony culminated in an exciting opening football match where Kra Dadi defeated Lower Subansiri with a final score of 2–1.