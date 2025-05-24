Assam CM Pays Tribute to Martyr Corporal Tage Hailyang

ZIRO- In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and respect, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent a condolence message and a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family of Late Corporal Tage Hailyang, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the nation.

On behalf of the Government of Assam, Mrs Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Welfare of Minorities & Development, and Public Works (Buildings & National Highways), personally visited Tajang Village in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, on May 23 to hand over the message and financial support to the grieving family.

Minister Gorlosa expressed the state’s deep respect and gratitude for the supreme sacrifice made by Corporal Hailyang and reaffirmed Assam’s unity with Arunachal Pradesh and commitment to India’s fight against terrorism.

In response, village elders of Tajang expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the gesture and reiterated their solidarity with the Government of India.

Following the condolence visit, Mrs Gorlosa also toured key development sites in Ziro, including India’s First Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, Seeh Lake at Biiri, and the Horticulture Nursery at Siiro.

Accompanied by Padmapani Bora, Commissioner of the Assam Tourism Department, she interacted with local officials to understand ongoing initiatives and future challenges in the region.

Earlier in the day, she received a warm reception from Lower Subansiri district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P, ADC Mrs Himani Meena, DySP Ojing Lego, and other department heads.