Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Anini

ANINI- In a major push toward sustainable and technology-driven agriculture, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) at Gipulin village in Dibang Valley on Thursday.

The event marked a significant step in empowering farmers with awareness, access to schemes, and scientific techniques, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Accompanied by Anini MLA and Advisor to Tourism Minister Mopi Mihu, ZPC Theko Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, and senior scientists from KVK Anini, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to reaching last-mile farmers with impactful interventions.

As part of the VKSA programme:

Soil health cards and hybrid seeds were distributed to farmers,

Two Krishi Raths were flagged off to travel across villages, spreading awareness on central schemes and modern agricultural practices.

“Empowering our farmers through awareness and technology is the foundation of a self-reliant agricultural economy,” said Minister Pul, urging farmers to take advantage of government initiatives such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), and soil health missions.

MLA Mopi Mihu lauded the initiative as a people’s movement for smart, localised farming solutions.

“VKSA is timely and tailored. It’s not just about schemes — it’s about equipping farmers to grow smarter, not harder,” he said.

The event saw active participation from farmers, SHG members, and youth, reflecting growing community ownership in agricultural development.

Officials confirmed that VKSA activities will expand to other villages in Dibang Valley, reinforcing agricultural resilience, innovation, and productivity.