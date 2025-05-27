Arunachal: Minister Dasanglu Pul Stresses Quality Infrastructure for Remote Areas During Anini Visit

ANINI- Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving working and living conditions for public servants in remote regions, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday conducted an extensive inspection of key infrastructure projects in Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district.

During her visit, Pul emphasized the importance of quality infrastructure and timely project completion, especially in frontier districts like Dibang Valley. “Ensuring timely completion of quality infrastructure is a top priority,” the minister stated while reviewing the under-construction residential complex for government staff.

Pul was accompanied by local MLA Mopi Mihu, ZPC T Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, Superintendent of Police Manish Saurya, and other senior officials. The delegation inspected multiple ongoing projects including the Panchayat Bhawan, Child Development Project Office (CDPO), a medical facility, and the District Secretariat.

At the Panchayat Bhawan, the minister called it a vital pillar for strengthening grassroots democracy and urged faster execution. “This facility will enhance local self-governance and community participation,” she said.

Reviewing the CDPO office and health centre, Pul highlighted the importance of accessible welfare and healthcare services, particularly for tribal communities in remote regions. “Strengthening service delivery in health and child development is crucial for inclusive growth,” she said.

Describing the District Secretariat as a “game-changer”, Pul said it would bring about administrative efficiency by consolidating major departments under one roof. “It reflects our government’s resolve to develop the frontier districts at par with the rest of the state,” she added.

The minister also visited the local BJP office, interacting with party workers and acknowledging their grassroots-level outreach.

Concluding her tour with a review meeting at the circuit house, Pul expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of ongoing projects. She commended the district administration and particularly MLA Mopi Mihu for their dedication.

“Dibang Valley is making steady progress under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the tireless efforts of local representatives. Our focus remains on building lasting infrastructure that meets the needs of our people,” Pul remarked.