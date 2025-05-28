Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates New Staff Quarters at Chongkam

CHONGKAM- In a significant step toward strengthening educational infrastructure in Namsai district, 06 Units of Type-II (G+2) Staff Quarter Buildings at the Government Higher Secondary School, Chongkam, were inaugurated with great enthusiasm under the Golden Jubilee Model School Scheme.

The event was led by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, who served as Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Chow Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of the 47-Namsai constituency-cum-Advisor for Rural Works, Sports & Youth Affairs, and C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, along with senior officials, dignitaries, and the local public.

The ceremony began with the ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling, followed by a walkthrough of the new quarters. Mosum Sema, Executive Engineer of the Urban Development Department (Namsai Division), welcomed the gathering and outlined the scope and timely completion of the project at Chongkam, Adi Ningroo, and Kumari in Lekang.

In his keynote address, Deputy CM Mein applauded the district’s developmental momentum—citing achievements in infrastructure, tourism, roadways, hydro projects, and air connectivity. He encouraged local youth to embrace entrepreneurship, especially in the tourism and handicrafts sectors, rather than solely pursuing government jobs.

He urged the Deputy Commissioner to conduct skill development workshops and promote budding startups through district support mechanisms. He also suggested dismantling old SPT buildings and replacing them with vertical housing to utilize space efficiently.

Additionally, the Deputy CM announced the ongoing construction of the Tai Khampti Heritage Research and Development Centre, which will serve as a digital repository and research hub for ancient Tai Khampti manuscripts.

The staff quarters were officially handed over to the school principal, who extended heartfelt thanks to the Government and all stakeholders for making the project a success.