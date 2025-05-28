ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tensions Escalate as Minister Ojing Tasing Faces Backlash During Siang Dam Protest Meeting

Security personnel intervened to prevent a direct clash, escorting Minister Tasing out of the area under heavy security cover.

Last Updated: 28/05/2025
1 minute read
PANGIN-   A scheduled meeting between Arunachal Pradesh Minister Ojing Tasing and local villagers in Pangin turned tumultuous amid ongoing protests against the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).  The incident underscores the deepening divide between the state government and indigenous communities over the hydropower project.

Minister Tasing, who holds the portfolios of Panchayat, Transport, and Rural Development, arrived at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Pangin to engage with district officials and community representatives regarding the SUMP.

However, his arrival was met with a large group of agitated villagers protesting the project. The protest intensified due to the recent FIR against prominent anti-dam activist Ebo Mili, filed by the Siang DC,  further fueling the community’s anger.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation quickly escalated, with protesters surrounding the premises and confronting the minister. Security personnel intervened to prevent a direct clash, escorting Minister Tasing out of the area under heavy security cover. No injuries were reported during the incident.

In the aftermath, allegations surfaced accusing Minister Tasing of assaulting a female protester during the confrontation. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the minister involved in a physical altercation.

Minister Tasing has denied these allegations, claiming the videos are doctored and asserting that the attack on him was premeditated.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), leading the protests, has been vocal in its opposition to the SUMP, citing concerns over displacement, environmental degradation, and cultural erosion.

The community’s demands include the removal of armed forces deployed in the area and the cessation of all activities related to the dam’s pre-feasibility survey.

The state government maintains that the SUMP is crucial for Arunachal Pradesh’s development and energy security. However, the recent events highlight the need for transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes to address the community’s concerns and avoid further escalation.

