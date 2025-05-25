Arunachal | Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Remembered: Minister Dasanglu Pul Leads Seminar and Social Welfare Review in Namsai

NAMSAI- Paying tribute to one of India’s most revered women leaders, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Sunday hailed Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar as a symbol of fearless leadership and compassion during a state-level seminar held in Namsai.

“Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar’s life is a timeless example of courage, wisdom, and service,” said Pul, addressing a large gathering. “Her legacy should be an integral part of our children’s education to instill values of empowerment and resilience.”

The seminar was organized to commemorate the life and contributions of the legendary 18th-century queen and administrator. Minister Pul also inaugurated an exhibition alongside the event, showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant cultural heritage and indigenous craftsmanship.

“This exhibition reflects the creativity and resilience of our people,” she noted. “Our unique traditions are our strength, and we must preserve and promote them for future generations.”

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, State BJP Vice President Tarh Tarak, and BJP Mahila Morcha President Kohman Lungphi Ngemu were among the dignitaries in attendance. The minister expressed her gratitude to participants and local leaders for their support in making the event a success.

Welfare Commitment: Visit to Vatsalya Sadan

Earlier in the day, Minister Pul inspected the under-construction Vatsalya Sadan, a dedicated shelter for children in need of care and protection. She was accompanied by MLA Namchoom, Namsai DC C R Khampa, SP S Thinley, and other senior officials.

“Vatsalya Sadan, or ‘Home of Parental Love’, is envisioned as a haven for children in distress—a place of security, dignity, and healing,” said the minister. She emphasized that the project reflects the government’s deep commitment to building compassionate, child-centric infrastructure.

Pul reaffirmed that the welfare of vulnerable groups—especially children—remains central to the state’s developmental priorities.