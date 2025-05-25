Arunachal Govt Signs MoU with Holiday Inn to Train and Employ Youth in Food & Beverage Sector Under Project TARANG

GURGAON ( Haryana )- In a landmark move aimed at empowering youth through industry-led training, the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has signed a tripartite MoU with Holiday Inn (Wave Hospitality) and Visan Foundation.

The agreement, signed at Gurgaon, Haryana, marks the official launch of Project TARANG, a flagship initiative of Holiday Inn Group under its CSR program.

The collaboration seeks to equip young people from Arunachal Pradesh with professional skills in the food & beverage (F&B) sector, enhancing employability and opening doors to sustainable careers in India’s growing hospitality industry.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Signs MoUs Worth ₹6,357 Crore during Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025

The MoU was signed by Sibo Passing, Director, SDE, and Mukesh Kumar, Area Director, Holiday Inn, in the presence of:

Nyato Dukam, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Saugat Biswas, Commissioner, SDE

Sanjeev Bhatia, Director, Wave Hospitality

Shuvendu Banerjee, GM, Holiday Inn Aerocity

Project TARANG, spearheaded by Holiday Inn New Delhi, is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ “Journey to Tomorrow”—a 10-year CSR roadmap aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The program includes:

2 months of classroom training by Visan Foundation in hospitality fundamentals and soft skills

Followed by 3 months of On-the-Job Training (OJT) at Holiday Inn hotels

Stipend support by Holiday Inn and logistical/mentoring support from the SDE Department

Placement assistance with Holiday Inn or other major hospitality chains upon successful completion

Also Read- PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

Speaking at the event, Minister Nyato Dukam called the MoU a “meaningful collaboration” with the potential to “transform lives of unemployed youth”. Commissioner Saugat Biswas emphasized the department’s mission to “create a skilled, industry-ready workforce”.

Mukesh Kumar, Area Director, Holiday Inn Group, highlighted the mutual value of the partnership:

“Through TARANG, we bridge the skill gap, support sustainable tourism, and strengthen the local economy while empowering youth from remote regions like Arunachal.”

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

The MoU signing was also attended by OSD Riakji Duchok, Sangeeta Ranjit (Visan Foundation), and Vivek Raturi, Senior Consultant with SDE.

This partnership reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to youth-led development and aligns with the state’s broader vision of creating a self-reliant and skilled workforce.