Arunachal Pradesh University Marks 3rd Foundation Day with Pride and Participation

PASIGHAT | Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) celebrated its 3rd Foundation Day on July 1, 2025, with vibrant enthusiasm, reflecting three years of steady progress in academics, infrastructure, and inclusive institutional development.

The celebration was marked by a formal ceremony held on the university campus, attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba, Registrar Narmi Darang, and Controller of Examinations Dr. Monshi Tayeng, alongside enthusiastic participation from faculty, staff, and university stakeholders.

In his address, Prof. Tomo Riba congratulated the APU fraternity on their achievements over the past three years and emphasized the collective vision of transforming APU into a centre of academic excellence. He called for continued dedication and innovation to meet the evolving educational needs of Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

A special feature this year was the enthusiastic involvement of teaching and non-teaching staff in both the Foundation Day and Sports Day events—even during the university’s summer vacation period—demonstrating a deep sense of institutional unity and pride.

Held on June 30, 2025, the Sports Day brought together staff members in a lively series of competitions, including futsal, table tennis, and carrom. The games fostered camaraderie and wellness among colleagues.

🏆 Winners’ Highlights:

Men’s Futsal: Team CoE (Controller of Examinations)

Women’s Futsal: Team Black Panther

Table Tennis & Carrom: Witnessed strong engagement and cheerful applause

The Foundation Day also featured motivational speeches, cultural performances, and felicitation of Sports Day winners, making it a memorable and inclusive celebration.

As APU steps into its fourth year, the leadership and staff reaffirmed their shared commitment to nurturing a vibrant, inclusive, and academically enriching university environment for students across Arunachal Pradesh.