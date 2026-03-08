Sports

Arunachal: Women’s Day Sports Event Held in Keyi Panyor

The programme in Chullyu village promoted women’s participation in sports and highlighted government initiatives like Khelo India and ASMITA.

Arunachal: Women’s Day Sports Event Held in Keyi Panyor

YAZALI- International Women’s Day was celebrated in Chullyu village under Yazali in Keyi Panyor district on March 8 through a sports and awareness programme aimed at encouraging women’s participation in sports.

The event was organised by the Department of Sports, Keyi Panyor district, at Chullyu Ground and witnessed enthusiastic participation from women, young girls and community members from surrounding villages.

Participants competed in various sports activities across different age groups, including Under-13, 13–18 years and Above-18 years categories. The competitions created an atmosphere of excitement and encouraged young girls and women to engage in sports and physical activities.

The event also emphasised village-to-village outreach, encouraging women and girls from remote areas to participate in sports and build confidence through physical activities.

An awareness session was conducted on the Government of India’s sports initiatives such as Khelo India and ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action). The session highlighted how these programmes aim to create opportunities for women and girls, particularly in rural areas, to pursue sports and develop their potential.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mumne Borang, Assistant Commissioner-cum-In-Charge District Sports Officer, spoke about the evolving mindset towards women’s empowerment and the increasing acceptance of sports alongside education for girls.

She noted that sports not only promote physical fitness and discipline but also help build confidence and open pathways for career opportunities.

Among others present at the programme were Tabia Sunil, PCA and Football Coach at the Khelo India Centre in Yachuli, school authorities from Keyi Panyor district, PRI members, HGBs, GBs and local community members.

Prizes and medals were distributed to winners and participants in recognition of their enthusiasm and sporting spirit.

The programme was organised under the theme “Give to Gain – Celebrating Nari Shakti”, carrying the message that empowering women strengthens communities and promotes inclusive development.

