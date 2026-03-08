Census 2027 House Listing to Begin in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced the schedule for the House Listing Operations (HLO) as part of the Census 2027 process. The exercise will begin across the state on April 16, 2026.

House Listing Operations form the first phase of the census and involve collecting basic information about buildings, houses and households. The data gathered during this stage will help the government assess housing conditions, availability of basic amenities and other socio-economic indicators necessary for development planning.

As part of the digital census initiative, a self-enumeration facility will be available before the field survey begins. The self-enumeration period will run from April 16 to April 30, 2026, allowing residents to submit household information online through the official census portal.

Also Read- HU Botany Students Visit Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary

This digital option is intended to make the process more convenient, enabling residents to provide their details using computers or smartphones. The initiative is also expected to reduce the workload during the field enumeration stage.

Following the self-enumeration period, fieldwork for House Listing Operations will take place from May 1 to May 30, 2026. During this phase, trained enumerators will visit households across towns, villages and remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Tawang Marks International Women’s Day Event

Enumerators will collect information about buildings, census houses and households, along with details on basic amenities such as drinking water, sanitation, electricity and other housing facilities.

Authorities have emphasised the importance of public cooperation for the success of the census exercise. Residents have been requested to provide accurate and complete information to enumerators. Officials also assured that all information collected during the census will remain confidential and will be used strictly for statistical purposes.

Also Read- Namsai Celebrates International Women’s Day

The Census of India is one of the largest administrative exercises in the world and provides crucial data for policy formulation and development planning. The information collected is widely used for planning infrastructure, improving public services and allocating resources for sectors such as education, healthcare and housing.

For a geographically diverse state like Arunachal Pradesh, reliable census data is particularly important to support governance and development initiatives, especially in remote and difficult-to-access regions.

Officials have urged residents to participate actively in both the self-enumeration process and the field survey to ensure a successful census operation.