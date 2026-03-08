Arunachal: Namsai Celebrates International Women’s Day

NAMSAI- International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Women Welfare Society Office in Namsai with a programme organised by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) in collaboration with the District Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Namsai, under the Field and Press Publicity Awareness Campaign.

The event was also organised in association with the Women Welfare Society, Namsai.

Executive Engineer of DUDA, M. Seema, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, M. Seema highlighted the significant role played by women in nation building and emphasised the need to ensure equal opportunities, respect and empowerment for women in all spheres of life.

She also described International Women’s Day as a tribute to womanhood and to the invaluable contributions of women to society.

The programme featured cake cutting and cultural performances to mark the occasion. It also aimed to spread awareness on women’s rights, education, health and the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for women.

Officials said such initiatives help promote gender equality and encourage greater participation of women in social and developmental activities.