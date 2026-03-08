Arunachal: APWWS Ziro Celebrates International Women’s Day

ZIRO- The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), Ziro Unit celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm at Takka Ko Resort in Ziro on Saturday. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Smti Oli Perme, as the Chief Guest, while Zilla Parishad Chairperson Smti Hibu Dumi attended as the Guest of Honour.

The celebration began with a mass tree plantation drive around Seeh Lake, followed by the hoisting of the flag by the Chief Guest.

Vice President of APWWS Ziro Unit, Smti Michi Anna, in her welcome address highlighted that International Women’s Day is observed to honour the courage, dedication and contributions of women in society. She also informed that the APWWS Ziro Unit has been actively working since 2012.

Organising Secretary-cum-Assistant General Secretary Smti Tage Rani presented the annual report, outlining the organisation’s activities and challenges. She stated that the unit has been actively spreading awareness on social issues such as polygamy, child marriage, domestic violence, drug abuse and fire safety.

She also noted that the organisation has monitored local markets to check the sale of expired products such as food items, cold drinks and medicines. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the unit distributed handmade masks to the Health Department and the public.

Organising Chairman-cum-Chief Advisor Smti Mudo Dumi reflected on the evolving role of women in society. She remarked that women who were once largely confined to homes and farms are now leading in many fields. She also pointed out that women currently hold several key positions in Lower Subansiri district, including Deputy Commissioner, ZPC, ZPMs and other administrative roles.

Recalling earlier initiatives, she mentioned that APWWS members had actively destroyed illegal cultivation of bhang (marijuana) in several villages between 2013 and 2016, earning them the nickname “Bhang Party.” She also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner requesting an office building for the APWWS Ziro Unit.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department, Smti Gyati Maya Kago, informed the gathering about various government welfare schemes. She spoke about the services of the One Stop Centre at Kudung Barang, which provides support, shelter and counselling to victims of domestic violence.

She also highlighted the role of the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Helpline number 1098. According to her, 52 beneficiaries from the district are receiving financial assistance under different categories, including orphans and single parents. She also distributed sanitary pads to adolescent girls during the programme.

Guest of Honour Smti Hibu Dumi appreciated the efforts of the APWWS Ziro Unit and described the organisation’s work as a motherly service to society. As a gesture of support, she pledged one month’s salary to the unit.

In her address, Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Smti Oli Perme praised the organising committee for successfully conducting the programme and noted that it was particularly meaningful as the entire event was managed by women.

She also highlighted the government’s decision to introduce 33 percent reservation for women in the recent Panchayat elections, which led to the election of the district’s first woman ZPC. She assured the organisation that the memorandum submitted regarding an office building would be considered.

The programme also featured colourful cultural performances by women’s groups and a fashion show choreographed by Smti Sumpi Khoda. The event was hosted by Miss Taro Yarin and Miss Kime Anju.

The celebration concluded with a community feast along with games and sports activities.

Several Heads of Departments, women ZPMs, Gaon Buris, students and teachers from Mudo Tamo Memorial College, and members of the APWWS Ziro Unit attended the event.