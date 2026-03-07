Takam Sanjoy Named Poll Observer for Darjeeling

ITANAGAR- Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Takam Sanjoy has been appointed as the District Election Observer for Darjeeling in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In a statement issued on Friday, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) congratulated Sanjoy on his appointment and said that the responsibility has been entrusted to him by the Congress President through the AICC with immediate effect.

The APCC stated that the appointment reflects the high level of confidence reposed in Sanjoy’s vast political experience, organisational capabilities and long-standing commitment to the ideals and principles of the Congress party.

The party also described the development as a matter of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, noting that a senior political leader from the state has been given a key role in an important election outside the region.

Reacting to the appointment, Takam Sanjoy expressed gratitude to the party leadership and said that whenever the organisation assigns him a responsibility, it is his duty and privilege to serve with sincerity and dedication.

He added that he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to him with commitment as a true ideological Congressman.