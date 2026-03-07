Arunachal: National Seminar on Women and Work Concludes at RGU

ITANAGAR- A two-day national seminar titled “Women and Future of Work in the Age of Digital and Climate Transitions” concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, on Thursday.

The seminar was organised by the Women Studies & Research Centre (WS&RC) in collaboration with the Department of Economics, RGU, as part of the university’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The event brought together experts and scholars from several prominent institutions across the country, including the Mumbai School of Economics & Public Policy at the University of Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Ambedkar University Delhi, Sambalpur University, Sibsagar University, Nagaland University, NERIST, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, among others.

During the seminar, participants deliberated on several important themes through technical sessions. Key topics included climate change and indigenous knowledge systems, women’s livelihood security, labour market inequalities, gender wage gaps, women’s entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, the gig economy, digital transformation, and women-led enterprises.

Scholars also discussed regional perspectives on women’s employment in the North-East and highlighted the challenges and opportunities emerging in the changing world of work.

The seminar saw active participation from young researchers and scholars, many of whom presented papers on issues such as women’s employment, migration, livelihood security, and regional disparities.

Speaking during the concluding session, Ritu Diwan, Professor and Director (Research) at the University of Mumbai, emphasised the need for stronger research initiatives and policy interventions to address the challenges faced by women in the evolving labour market influenced by digital and climate transitions.

In their concluding remarks, the organisers highlighted that the seminar addressed key issues such as gender inequalities in employment, the burden of unpaid care work, and the importance of education, digital literacy, and financial inclusion for women.

The event was attended by university authorities, deans of various faculties, department heads, faculty members, and research scholars.

Director of the Women Studies and Research Centre, Prof. Vandana Upadhyay, in her introductory remarks, highlighted the activities of the centre and informed that WS&RC plans to introduce a one-year diploma course and a six-month certificate course from the upcoming academic session.

The rapporteur’s report was presented by Dr. Kanchan Devi, while Dr. D.B. Gurung proposed the vote of thanks.