Arunachal: Documentary Highlights Khamti Cuisine of Namsai

NAMSAI- A documentary highlighting the traditional dish “Khaw Phak Tai” of the Tai-Khamti community in Namsai district has been produced under the initiative “One District, One Cuisine,” aimed at promoting indigenous culinary traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The documentary explores the rich legacy and unique flavours of Tai-Khamti cuisine, showcasing traditional cooking practices and the cultural significance of the dish within the community.

The initiative seeks to identify and brand distinctive local culinary items from each district, promoting them as signature dishes while creating awareness about the diverse food heritage of the region.

“Khaw Phak Tai,” a traditional delicacy of the Tai-Khamti community, reflects the community’s rich culinary heritage and its connection with local ingredients and traditional cooking methods passed down through generations.

Through this documentary, viewers are introduced to the cultural background of the dish and its importance in community life, highlighting how food traditions remain an integral part of the Tai-Khamti identity.

The initiative also aims to promote Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous cuisines at national and international levels, strengthening the tourism profile of the state by showcasing unique regional flavours.

The documentary has been produced by the Department of Tourism, District Namsai, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to promote local culture, cuisine, and sustainable tourism.

Officials believe that promoting indigenous food traditions such as “Khaw Phak Tai” will help preserve cultural heritage while encouraging culinary tourism in the district.