Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy U-16

PASIGHAT- By Maksam Tayeng – Excitement soared in Pasighat as the semi-final clashes of the 8th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (U-16) concluded today with high-octane matches in both boys’ football and girls’ volleyball.

At the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium, East Siang and Leparada emerged victorious in the boys’ football semi-finals, setting up a thrilling final clash. Meanwhile, Kamle and Kra Daadi stormed into the finals of girls’ volleyball after dramatic wins earlier this morning at IGJ Govt. Hr. Sec. School ground.

⚽ Boys’ Football Semi-finals: Leparada vs East Siang

In the first semi-final, Leparada edged past Kra Daadi 1-0 in a gripping encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The decisive goal came in the 37th minute, struck by Tomar Basar, who skillfully bypassed defenders to net the ball. Despite intense efforts by Kra Daadi to equalize, the Leparada defense held strong till the final whistle.

Also Read- Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

The second semi-final was a one-sided affair as East Siang demolished Siang 7-1. Karsing Yirang delivered a masterclass, scoring four goals in the 7th, 34th, 36th, and 67th minutes. Mohon Bori added one in the 26th minute, while Panny Tasung bagged a brace (13’, 26’). Siang’s lone consolation goal came from Hanu Tari in the 37th minute.

Girls’ Volleyball Semi-finals: Kamle vs Kra Daadi

The morning matches were no less electrifying. Kra Daadi defeated East Siang in a three-set thriller (25-09, 20-25, 15-08), while Kamle overcame Capital Complex with narrow set scores (25-23, 12-25, 16-14), earning their place in tomorrow’s finals.

Final Match Schedule

According to East Siang District Sports Officer (DSO) Ajong Sitek, the final fixtures are as follows:

Girls’ Volleyball Final: Kamle vs Kra Daadi at IGJGHSS ground, 10 AM

Boys’ Volleyball Final: Kamle vs Anjaw at IGJGHSS ground, 11 AM

Girls’ Football Final: East Siang vs East Kameng at Outdoor Stadium, Sunday, 1:30 PM

Boys’ Football Final: East Siang vs Leparada at Outdoor Stadium, Monday, June 2

Public Encouragement and State Representation

DSO Sitek appealed to the public of Pasighat and East Siang to attend the finals and cheer for the young athletes, emphasizing the tournament’s significance as a CM’s flagship sports event for under-16 talents.

“The best performers from this tournament will be selected for special coaching to represent Arunachal Pradesh at U-17 and U-19 national tournaments. Our selection board is observing every match closely,” Sitek informed.

He added that both winning and losing teams’ players will be considered based on performance, ensuring equal opportunity for all deserving talents.

Final Word

With thrilling matches ahead and promising talent on display, the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy continues to inspire a new generation of athletes, carrying forward the legacy of the brave martyr it is named after.