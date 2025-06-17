Rising Star Hillang Yajik Puts Arunachal on Global Bodybuilding Map

ITANAGAR- In a historic triumph for India and Arunachal Pradesh, 25-year-old Hillang Yajik has etched her name in the annals of physique sports by clinching a gold and a silver medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025, held in Thimphu, Bhutan, from June 11 to 15.

Yajik’s remarkable achievement marks her as the first female athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win an international gold medal in physique sports, a feat that has sparked widespread celebration and pride across the state and the nation.

A Trailblazer from Kurung Kumey

Hailing from the remote Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, Hillang Yajik’s journey to international acclaim is a testament to her grit, determination, and unrelenting passion for physique sports. Born on January 20, 2000, the 25-year-old athlete has overcome the challenges of her region’s underdeveloped infrastructure to rise as a pioneering figure in Indian bodybuilding. Balancing her career as a fitness trainer and dance instructor while holding a master’s degree in political science, Yajik exemplifies the power of perseverance and multitasking.

Also Read- Hillang Yajik to represent India two major body building competitions

Her gold medal came in the Women’s Model Physique (up to 155 cm) category, where she outshone competitors from across South Asia. She also secured a silver medal in another physique category, showcasing her versatility and strength on an international stage. This double-medal victory has not only elevated her status but also shone a spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in global sports.

A Breakthrough for Northeast India

Yajik’s triumph is a significant milestone for women athletes from India’s Northeast, a region often underrepresented in mainstream sports. Her success builds on her previous achievements, including a silver medal in the women’s sports physique category at the 13th Federation Cup in Goa in April 2024, making her the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to medal at this prestigious national event. Her selection to represent India at the 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship and the 15th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in 2024 further underscores her rapid ascent in the sport.

Also Read- EKSWCO Thanks Kiren Rijiju for Ensuring Fair Trial for Weightlifter Sambo Lapung

The 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, hosted by the Bhutan Bodybuilding Association and sanctioned by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) and the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF), saw top athletes from South Asian nations compete in various categories. Yajik’s standout performance against such a competitive field highlights her skill and dedication.

National and Local Acclaim

Yajik’s achievements have drawn praise from prominent figures across India. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed her as a “trailblazer in every sense,” emphasizing the pride her victory brings to the state and the nation. “Big applause to Ms. Hillang Yajik for her phenomenal feat at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan! With 1 Gold and 1 Silver medal, she becomes the first-ever woman from our state to clinch an international Gold in physique sports,” Khandu wrote on X.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also celebrated her success, noting, “I’m delighted as India’s Miss Hillang Yajik wins 1 Gold and 1 Silver Medal at 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 at Thimphu in Bhutan. Hillang Yajik is from Arunachal Pradesh, who has created history.” Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu echoed these sentiments, congratulating Yajik for “making India proud” and highlighting the growing presence of Indian women in international bodybuilding.

The Arunachal Bodybuilding Association (ABA) President Nabam Tuna lauded Yajik’s achievement as a landmark moment, not only for her but for the entire nation. “This is not only a personal achievement but a proud representation of India and Arunachal Pradesh on a global platform,” he said.

Inspiring a New Generation

Yajik’s journey began with a silver medal at the Eastern Zone National Championships in Kolkata in November 2022, followed by her Federation Cup success in 2024. Her selection for international competitions came through rigorous trials conducted by the Indian Body Builders Federation and the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala in Ernakulam. Despite not medaling at the 2024 Asian and World Championships, her perseverance paid off in Bhutan, where she made history. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Yajik emphasized the significance of her medals for her state, noting that female bodybuilding is still gaining traction in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Instagram, Yajik expressed her determination to continue her winning streak, promising fans “more championships are on the way.” Her success has inspired countless young athletes, particularly women from Northeast India, to pursue their dreams in physique sports, proving that talent and hard work can overcome geographical and societal barriers.

A Legacy in the Making

Hillang Yajik’s historic victory at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships is more than a personal triumph—it’s a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. Her achievements have placed the state firmly on the global sports map, alongside other trailblazers like Paklu Taipodia, the first Arunachalee woman to win bodybuilding titles abroad, and Dr. Duyu Meena Mudang, a celebrated figure in beauty pageants and physique sports.

As Yajik prepares for future competitions, including potential appearances at the Asian and WBPF World Championships, her story continues to inspire. From the hills of Kurung Kumey to the international stage, Hillang Yajik is redefining what it means to be a female athlete from Northeast India, proving that with dedication and discipline, the world is within reach.