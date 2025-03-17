Arunachal: Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

ZIRO- A Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk (ZBW) was organized at Pige Aji, a traditional farmland and Siikhe Lake, a water conservation site which is home to several water migratory birds in the early morning here yesterday.

The timing of the event was aligned with Myoko festival, the traditional spring festival of Ziro Valley, thereby adding cultural significance and making the event a unique blend of tradition and environmental awareness.

Highlighting the significance of the event, renowned Apatani environmentalist and President Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club Koj Mama informed that the first Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk was launched in March 2024 where maximum number of migratory water birds migrated to the valley in March and April.

The second Myoko edition of ZBW was a great success with an impressive turnout which was jointly organized by Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, a pioneer club in bird conservation of Arunachal Pradesh, Ngunu Ziro, a pioneer NGO in sustainable development of Ziro Valley, Dutta Pyapung Conservation Club (DPCC), a village-based conservation club with a motive in giving back to society, and the Hapoli Forest Division.

During the walk, 28 different species of birds including Bar-headed Goose, Red-crested Pochard, Eurasian Wigeon, Gadwall, Mallard, Northern Lapwing, Gray-headed Lapwing were sighted at the valley.

Notable personalities including Robin Hibu, IPS, President Helping Hands and DGP Delhi Police, Tailyang Pali, Divisional Forest Officer, Hapoli Forest Division, Dr. Tage Kanno, District Medical Officer Kamle District, Lod Tabyo, retd. DSP and other prominent officials, youth from villages of Ziro Valley, students from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Guwahati University, St. Claret College Ziro, teachers from Kendra Vidyalaya Ziro and tourists from Bangalore participated at the walk, showcasing a strong community bond and spirit of environmental conservation.