Itanagar: Garbage management is IMC’s top priority- Commissioner  

Itanagar: The newly posted commissioner of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Cheechung Chukhu has said garbage management will be his priority. While talking to the press here on Monday he said innovative ideas are needed to address the growing problem of garbage management.

“The clean and green capital is our motto. The IMC is developing software through which house listing of all the buildings of the capital complex including offices will be done for proper garbage disposal. Also by using this software people can pay garbage collection fees online,” he said.

Throwing light on the need for charging garbage collection fees from citizens, the Commissioner said funds provided by the state government is not enough. “

“Garbage collection involves massive mobilization of resources. The government fund is not enough as money is needed for fuel, maintenance of vehicles and paying salaries to sanitary workers. He said.

Therefore we are going to collect garbage collection fees and making the system more organized way so that people also get closer and also do some homework before disposing their garbage. he said.

We seek cooperation of citizens in this regard,” the commissioner added. Further, the IMC commissioner listed the need for permanent office as one of the important subjects concerning corporations.

“We are functioning from a rented office and there is a need for a permanent office. The IMC also needs more manpower. I will soon write to the state government and seek help,” he added.

Chukhu further appeal all section of society to understand that the Itanagar as their own city which we have to keep it clean, green and hygiene. If we all shoulder our responsibility the Capital can become a beautiful place to live. Commissioner further said.