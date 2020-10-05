Arunachal: AdiSU East Siang and ATASU to fight against illegal timber logging with Seram village

Pasighat: The team Adi Students Union ( AdiSU ) East Siang District Unit led by President, Kangir Jamoh and team All Thai Ahom Students Union ( ATASU ) , Kamrup (M), Guwahati, Assam headed by President Chao Basant Gogoi visited Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District on Sunday to discuss about the rampant prevailing of illegal logging going on in the region.

The team met Kaling Mitkong, Village Secretary and they discussed at length regarding the illegal logging going on in the nearby village areas of Seram and Namsing. “The village secretary informed us that the timber mafias used the land road of Seram and Namsing for illegal trades for illegal logging. He also informed that the timber mafia uses Siang River routes and Taro Tamak areas of Namsing for transportation of illegal logs. He also briefed us that big sized trees are no more available in the region due to excessive felling of trees by timber smugglers in which even reserve forest trees just beside the Seram Forest Beat office are also not left”, said Kangir Jamoh.

Jamoh also strongly urged the authorities concerned to stop illegal felling of trees in reserved and protected areas which needed to be checked in a time bound manner by launching combing operation day and night as there is every likelihood of some departmental staff/s involved in the illegalities directly or indirectly. We need to stop illegal timber logging in the region to maintain ecological balance and also need to protect Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks and Forests as these are the habitat of various birds, animals and reptiles. The AdiSU East Siang also said that Adi belt districts are rapidly losing its forest coverage due to extensive illegal logging networks operating in heavily forested districts across Arunachal Pradesh. While the extent of this critical problem is now understood as insufficient attention has been paid due to its underlying political and social causes at the district level.

While ATASU President, Gogoi said that the forests make a vital contribution in tackling climate change and supporting sustainable development and green growth. However this precious resource is under threat from illegal logging and deforestation. He also said that ‘to work for the environmental protection there is no jurisdiction, it’s a global concern and Natural Environment is for all the living creatures that exist in this planet Earth. Over the years global Forest ecosystems have been under the threat of illegal logging as it has become almost the most serious and apparent threat to Forest ecosystems at local, regional, national and global level.

The meeting of the students’ union and Serum village secretary decided to take measures to tackle the illegal timber trade. The residents need to come forward and provide information about those indulging in looting the forests and its resources, informed team AdiSU East Siang Unit and team ATASU in a release this evening.