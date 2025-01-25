Arunachal: Jumde Yomgam Gamlin receive Padma Shri honour for healthcare contribution

ITANAGAR- Mrs Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh have been recognised with the prestigious Padma Shri for their outstanding dedication and contributions to the field of healthcare, improving lives. She has been working continuously as a social worker since 10 years and is also a state awardee .

The central government announced Saturday the names of unsung heroes for the coveted Padma Shri ahead of republic day.

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, showed the way towards drug-free society

Drug-free society has been the dream of India since ages, it has come true partially due to the efforts of a few who have worked towards community rehabilitation. It doesn’t happen overnight, drug rehabilitation, requires complete effort by healthcare providers who have to be available to their patients all the time to help them in this journey.

It is not an impossible feat either, as is proven by Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh.

According to Gamlin, stopping drug addiction is a complex and multifaceted challenge, one which requires both individual and societal efforts. “Everyone from individuals and families to government and non-governmental organizations has a role to play,” she had said in an event, adding that “early prevention, comprehensive treatment, and ongoing support are keys to breaking the cycle of addiction”.

Gamlin’s Padma honour for her effort in helping people combat substance abuse is a brilliant choice. Through her transformative work in rehabilitation and community outreach, Gamlin has already helped countless individuals recover and rebuild their lives, making a profound impact on society and public health in the region.

About Padma Awards.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

the award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

the Padma awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards committee, which is constituted by the prime minister every year.

