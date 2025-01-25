Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Launches “Trigonometry” T-Shirt

AALO- Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju today launched the T-shirt of the Trigonometry, a youth-led NGO.

During the launch, Rijiju commended the NGO’s efforts and encouraged them to continue their valuable work.

The Trigonometry, during their meeting with Rijiju, highlighted their recent accomplishment of constructing a new store room for the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Angu.

They also brought to the Rijiju’s attention a public representation made in 2019 during the school’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

The representation, submitted to the Minister in 2019, sought the construction of a multi-purpose hall at GUPS, Angu.

The NGO emphasized the significant benefits such a hall would bring to the overall growth and development of the school.

They reiterated their request to the Minister to consider their appeal and facilitate the construction of the much-needed multi-purpose hall.

The Minister acknowledged the NGO’s request and assured them that he would look into the matter.