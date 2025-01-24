Arunachal: Trigonometry builds new storeroom and electrifies campus for Angu Upper Primary School

ANGU- The Trigonometry NGO handed over a newly constructed school storeroom to the Upper Primary School at Angu village in West Siang district on Friday here.

The storeroom, built by the NGO, will be used to safely store essential teaching-learning materials, benefiting both students and teachers.

The handover ceremony was attended by school headmaster Lukto Rime, SMC Chairman Morak Angu, GPC Angu, and other school officials, staff, and students. In addition to the storeroom, the NGO also electrified the school compound, providing much-needed illumination.

To further support the school, Trigonometry donated teaching-learning materials, two water purifiers, and sports equipment.

A tree plantation drive was also conducted within the school campus.

During a short formal function, Trigonometry members emphasized the importance of discipline, moral ethics, and values in the lives of students.

Tobom Dai, Chairman Trigonometry, commended the teachers for their dedication to educating the future generation.

He encouraged students to maintain a positive attitude and focus on diligent work, emphasizing that success can be achieved through hard work, regardless of one’s background.

He highlighted the crucial role of the school in producing skilled human resources for the state and acknowledged the school’s long-standing legacy.

Headmaster Lukto Rime expressed gratitude to the Trigonometry for their unconditional support and generosity.

He emphasized that the new storeroom would be a valuable asset for the entire village.

He also noted that all parents of the students were present at the function to witness this significant event.

SMC Chairman Morak Angu shared that the previous storeroom was in a dilapidated condition and leaked during rain.

He expressed appreciation for the new, improved facility, which is a significant improvement for the school.

The UPS Angu, established 56 years ago, currently has 36 students.