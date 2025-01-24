ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Aalo Students Benefit from Trigonometry’s Career Counseling Program

Over 170 students from DPGC Kamki, VKV Jirdin, GHSS Kamba, SFS School, GHSS, and SFS College benefited from the session.

Last Updated: January 24, 2025
1 minute read
AALO-  As part of its third convention, the Trigonometry NGO conducted a counselling program for school and college-going students at SFS College, Aalo today in collaboration with SFS College Alumni Forum.

The program was organized by the local organizing committee comprising Trigonometry members Kappil Kamsi and Marli Kamki.

Distinguished personalities, Doli Loyi, IRS (Retd.), and Hento Karga, APCS (Retd.), former Director RD, served as resource persons.

Doli Ete, Patron of Galo Welfare Society, delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation on “Career Options in Humanities.”

He emphasized the importance of focus, goal setting, and thorough research in achieving career aspirations.

Ete provided insights into career paths within the humanities field, including entrepreneurship and other promising avenues.

Hento Karga addressed the evolving education system and stressed the importance of acquiring skills relevant to modern demands.

He urged students to utilize their education to become responsible citizens and contribute positively to society.

He also provided valuable advice on study tactics, exam preparation, stress management, and strategies for competitive exams.

Both speakers encouraged students to dream big and strive for excellence.

A brief question-and-answer session followed, allowing students to clarify their doubts with the resource persons.

Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai outlined the NGO’s mission to serve society.

He highlighted that Trigonometry is a group of motivated youth from across Arunachal Pradesh, self-funded and committed to contributing to the state.

He encouraged students to focus on their careers, work diligently, and strive to become responsible citizens who will serve as valuable resources for the state and the nation.

Dai assured that Trigonometry will continue to engage in welfare activities to the best of its ability.

Earlier, LOC Chairman Kappil Kamsi welcomed all to the program and hoped for a meaningful exchange of knowledge.

Principal of SFS College Aalo, Dr. Jose Karipadathu also attended the function.

