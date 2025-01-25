Arunachal: National Voters’ Day Celebrated Across the State

National Voters’ Day- Every year on January 25, India celebrates National Voters’ Day which marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1950. This special day, observed since 2011, aims to encourage voter participation and raise awareness about the importance of voting. It highlights the role of citizens in shaping the future of the nation through their votes.

ITANAGAR- Along with the rest of the nation, The 15th National Voters’ Day is being celebrated across the Arunachal Pradesh including in Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Saturday

The Governor’s Secretariat at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, celebrated the 15th National Voters’ Day under the theme ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the officers and staff of the Secretariat.

The Secretary to the Governor, Darade Sharad Bhaskar, administered the National Voters’ Day pledge to the officials. The pledge reaffirmed their commitment to upholding India’s democratic traditions and ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Speaking at the event, Shr Darade emphasized the critical role of every vote in strengthening the country’s democratic framework. He stated that voting is not only a fundamental right but also a tribute to the essence of democracy, underscoring the power voters hold in shaping the nation’s future.

The observance served as a reminder of the responsibility and power of voters in building a vibrant and inclusive democracy.

YUPIA- The 15th National Voters’ Day was held at PM SHRI Govt. Upper Primary School, Yupia on Saturday. Chief guest Dr. Taw Azu, Principal of Govt. College Doimukh administered the Voters’ Pledge to all the participants including HoDs, teachers and students.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Taw Azu shared insights into India’s historical journey to sovereignty and the importance of voting rights. She emphasized the value of free and fair elections, stating that politics is an integral part of society where crucial decisions are made. She further highlighted the need for electing capable leaders for progress and urged people not to be influenced by financial incentives or familial ties when choosing representatives.

DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen who was also present in the program also spoke . He elaborated the importance of celebrating the Voters’ Day and stated that the , “National Voters’ Day is celebrated to encourage new voters to actively participate in the electoral process and the democratic system and that every individual who turns 18 years old should get enrolled as a voters.”

The program further included felicitation of Outstanding Booth Level Officers (BLO) , presentation of EPIC cards to the newly enrolled youth voters and prize distribution of the literary competitions held as a part of the NVD.

TAWANG- The 15th National Voters’ Day was commemorated with great enthusiasm in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office, Tawang.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Dr. D.W. Thongon expressed gratitude to all officials involved in ensuring peaceful, free, and fair elections in the district during last year’s general elections. He encouraged young voters to exercise their voting rights without fear or pressure and to actively participate in the democratic process to elect representatives committed to serving society.

In her address, DC-cum-DEO in-charge Sangey Wangmu Mosobi emphasized the significance of National Voters’ Day, congratulating the newly enrolled voters for stepping into their roles as responsible citizens. She underlined the importance of voting as a fundamental right exclusive to Indian citizens and urged young voters to strengthen democracy through active participation in the electoral process.

EAC Election Tsering Choden, in her welcome speech, called upon newly registered voters to embrace their responsibilities, stating that rights come with important obligations. She highlighted the need for sensitivity and accountability in fulfilling their democratic duties.

TEZU- The District Secretariat in Tezu marked National Voters’ Day with a program highlighting election preparedness and voter participation. EAC (Election) Rakesh Tacho delivered a presentation on election-related activities in the district, emphasizing readiness and awareness initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo encouraged new voters to actively participate in democracy by voting responsibly. He also distributed EPIC cards to the newly registered voters. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to winners of various competitions organized by the Election Department.