Arunachal: First ever Alumni Meet, Dept. of Edu RGU held

ITANAGAR- The first-ever alumni meet of the Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, was held on March 1, 2025, at the Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University.

More than 150 alumni from across the state, along with the existing students and the faculty members of the department, attended the program.

The event was graced by Tapi Gao, former Director of Elementary Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest, and Johny Miji, State Project Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Guest of Honour.

Since its inception in 1988, the Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, has significantly contributed to the development of the state by producing a wide range of academicians, administrators, and other human resources.

Thus, the main motto of the first-ever alumni meet was to bring together all the alumni to relive golden moments with their teachers, fellow alumni, and the existing students of the department, as well as to strengthen the bond between the Department of Education and its alumni for future endeavors.

The formal session of the program commenced with a welcome note by Ms. Mini Meto, General Secretary of the Alumni Association, Department of Education, RGU, followed by the felicitation of the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and the alumni who had traveled from different parts of the state.

Prof. P.K. Acharya, Head of the Department of Education, RGU, and one of the senior alumni members, briefed the gathering about the history of the alma mater and its numerous achievements.

Following him, both the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour, in their speeches, congratulated the Alumni Association of the department for successfully organizing its first-ever alumni meet.

They further expressed that the event would open doors for building relationships among the alumni and with their alma mater, leading to collaborations, mentorship opportunities, and future endeavors for the development of both the department and the state.

The senior-most alumni faculty member, Prof. T. Lhungdim, during his speech, reminisced about his journey as an alumnus and faculty member in the department. He advised the student participants to continue learning and become catalysts for change and development in society.

The formal session concluded with a vote of thanks by the President of the Alumni Association, Jumgam Riba, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Government Model College Basar, Arunachal Pradesh. The program was made vibrant with several cultural performances presented by the B.Ed., ITEP, and M.A. Education students.