Arunachal: Union Minister Chirag Paswan visits Pakke Kessang, Reinforces Commitment to Northeast Development

PAKKE KESSANG– In a significant move to strengthen the central government’s outreach to Arunachal Pradesh, Chirag Paswan, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, visited Pakke Kessang district today.

His visit highlighted the government’s continued emphasis on grassroots development, empowerment of rural communities, and the inclusive growth of the region.

The Minister began his visit by engaging with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the ArSLM stall, where he observed a vibrant display of indigenous products created by local artisans and entrepreneurs.

He praised the creativity and resilience of SHG members, stating, “Self-Help Groups are the true architects of India’s rural economy. Through schemes like PMFME and other government initiatives, they are converting local resources into powerful economic drivers. These are the unsung heroes of grassroots development.”

Following this, Paswan chaired a high-level review meeting with government officials of the district to assess the implementation and effectiveness of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The meeting was attended by Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang, along with other senior officials and stakeholders.

The Minister reviewed progress on flagship programs and encouraged officers to ensure timely delivery and efficient utilization of resources.

He also met with local leaders, beneficiaries of government schemes, and community members to understand the on-ground realities. Listening patiently to their concerns and feedback, he assured them of prompt action.

“India cannot truly progress unless the Northeast develops in tandem with the rest of the country,” he remarked during the interaction. “We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the support they are entitled to. No one should be left behind.”

The visit concluded on a hopeful note, with local residents appreciating the Union Minister’s direct engagement and assurance of continued support from the central government.

Paswan’s presence in Pakke Kessang not only brought attention to the region’s potential but also strengthened the bridge between policy and the people it is meant to serve.