ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister Chirag Paswan visits Pakke Kessang, Reinforces Commitment to Northeast Development

Paswan’s presence in Pakke Kessang not only brought attention to the region’s potential but also strengthened the bridge between policy and the people it is meant to serve.

Last Updated: 07/04/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Union Minister Chirag Paswan visits Pakke Kessang, Reinforces Commitment to Northeast Development

PAKKE KESSANG– In a significant move to strengthen the central government’s outreach to Arunachal Pradesh, Chirag Paswan, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, visited Pakke Kessang district today.

His visit highlighted the government’s continued emphasis on grassroots development, empowerment of rural communities, and the inclusive growth of the region.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Minister began his visit by engaging with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the ArSLM stall, where he observed a vibrant display of indigenous products created by local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Also Read- Governor interacts with Sainik School aspirants

He praised the creativity and resilience of SHG members, stating, “Self-Help Groups are the true architects of India’s rural economy. Through schemes like PMFME and other government initiatives, they are converting local resources into powerful economic drivers. These are the unsung heroes of grassroots development.”

Following this, Paswan chaired a high-level review meeting with government officials of the district to assess the implementation and effectiveness of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Also Read- Governor requests the Union MoS to facilitate stronger market linkages for farmers in the State

The meeting was attended by Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang, along with other senior officials and stakeholders.

The Minister reviewed progress on flagship programs and encouraged officers to ensure timely delivery and efficient utilization of resources.

He also met with local leaders, beneficiaries of government schemes, and community members to understand the on-ground realities. Listening patiently to their concerns and feedback, he assured them of prompt action.

Also Read- BJP Arunachal Celebrates 46th Foundation Day

“India cannot truly progress unless the Northeast develops in tandem with the rest of the country,” he remarked during the interaction. “We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the support they are entitled to. No one should be left behind.”

The visit concluded on a hopeful note, with local residents appreciating the Union Minister’s direct engagement and assurance of continued support from the central government.

Paswan’s presence in Pakke Kessang not only brought attention to the region’s potential but also strengthened the bridge between policy and the people it is meant to serve.

Tags
Last Updated: 07/04/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ Digital Service Launched to Enhance Governance in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal: ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ Digital Service Launched to Enhance Governance in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal’s Yuva Tourism Club Students Embark on Educational Tour to Meghalaya

Arunachal’s Yuva Tourism Club Students Embark on Educational Tour to Meghalaya

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-Orientation Programme on Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana Held in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-Orientation Programme on Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana Held in Tawang

Arunachal: New DMC and Dental Unit Inaugurated at CHC Jang, Boosting Healthcare in Tawang

Arunachal: New DMC and Dental Unit Inaugurated at CHC Jang, Boosting Healthcare in Tawang

Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 Inspires Young Leaders

Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 Inspires Young Leaders

Arunachal: ITIs Roing and Balinong to Become Green Hubs Under Director SDE Initiative

Arunachal: ITIs Roing and Balinong to Become Green Hubs Under Director SDE Initiative

Arunachal: Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

Arunachal: Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

Arunachal Cabinet Greenlights 50% SGST Reimbursement for Kalai II Hydro Project

Arunachal Cabinet Greenlights 50% SGST Reimbursement for Kalai II Hydro Project

Arunachal Cabinet Expands Welfare Schemes: More Support for Orphans, Pension Hike

Arunachal Cabinet Expands Welfare Schemes: More Support for Orphans, Pension Hike

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button