Arunachal: High-Yielding Exotic Vegetable Seeds Distributed to Tawang Green Farmers

TAWANG – In a significant step toward promoting sustainable horticulture and enhancing the livelihood of local farmers, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tawang, Kanki Darrang, today handed over high-yielding exotic vegetable seeds to the Chairperson of Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Ltd, Nawang Chonzom.

The initiative, aimed at supporting local farmers, included free distribution of seeds such as Broccoli, Red Cabbage, Yellow Zucchini, Green Zucchini, Capsicum, Leek, and other exotic vegetables.

The seeds were procured by Safior Rahman, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) of Tawang, as part of a collaborative effort to boost organic and scientific farming practices in the district.

This move is expected to contribute significantly to improving food security and raising the income of farmers by diversifying their produce and encouraging market-oriented cultivation.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kanki Darrang encouraged the farmers to adopt crop-specific organic practices and follow scientific methods of cultivation to ensure quality produce and maximize yields. He emphasized the importance of sustainable farming and urged the farmers to make use of the opportunity to enhance their livelihoods.

Chairperson Nawang Chonzom expressed her heartfelt gratitude to both the DC and the DHO for their continued support and for enabling the farming community of Tawang to move towards a more productive and profitable agricultural future.

This initiative marks a promising stride toward transforming Tawang into a model district for sustainable horticulture and farmer-led development.