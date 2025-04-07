Arunachal: SDE Dept and Wadhwani Skill Network Ink MoU to Empower ITI Trainees with 21st Century Skills

ITANAGAR– The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE), Arunachal Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Wadhwani Skill Network (WSN) of the Wadhwani Foundation. The signing took place in the presence of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam.

This strategic collaboration aims to equip Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) trainees across the state with 21st Century Employability Skills, focusing on soft skills essential for modern workplace success, including communication, adaptability, critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving.

Minister Dukam lauded the initiative as a transformative milestone that ensures not just technical training but holistic development of ITI students.

“This program will reinforce life and workplace competencies that are vital for long-term career growth,” he said, announcing that implementation across all ITIs will begin with immediate effect.

Saugat Biswas, Commissioner, SDE, emphasized that the department is committed to aligning ITI training with future market needs.

He elaborated that the WSN’s 21st Century Skills Program, in line with DGT norms, will follow a hybrid model—blending digital self-paced learning with faculty-led sessions. A Faculty Orientation Program (FOP) will also be rolled out to build capacity among ITI educators for effective delivery.

Sunil Dahiya, Executive VP of Wadhwani Foundation, stated that the collaboration bridges the gap between technical education and employability, contributing to the broader vision of building a future-ready skilled workforce in Arunachal Pradesh and across India.

Other dignitaries present included Sibo Passing (Director), Riakji Duchok (OSD to Minister), K.V. Lincon (Deputy Director), Gyati Kacho (Assistant Director). This MoU marks a strong step toward realizing the state’s vision of skilling youth for a dynamic and technology-driven job market.