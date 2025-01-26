76th Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across Arunachal Pradesh

The 76th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across Arunachal Pradesh, with a series of functions held at District level to commemorate the day.

Republic Day marks the adoption of India’s constitution and the country’s transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular flag unfurling ceremonies, inspection of parade by the chief guest and cultural pageantry.

Meanwhile, unfurling of the National Flag was held amid impressive Parades and mega cultural events at all venues of functions organised at district, sub-division, tehsil and block levels across Arunachal Pradesh.

ITANAGAR- At Itanagar, the main Republic Day function was held Indira Gandhi Park, where Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, P (Retd.) unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the march-past.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said , Arunachal Pradesh is making great strides in line with India’s vision of becoming a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister Pema Khandu, our state is seeing impressive progress in various areas, ensuring growth that benefits everyone while focusing on sustainable development.

Our economy is growing at a rate of about 11.01%, which is higher than the national average. This shows the commitment of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to continue on the path of development and improvement, said the governor.

TAWANG- At Tawang the the 76th Republic Day celebrations commenced with patriotic slogans and Prabhat Pheris organized by government schools, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag at various institutions, offices, and public buildings. The main event took place at the General Parade Ground, where a large gathering of the general public, officials, and dignitaries participated in the grand celebration. The Incharge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, unfurled the National Flag amidst a guard of honor presented by contingents of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), NCC cadets, Scouts, Guides, Cub Bulbuls, and a military band display by jawans of the Lungrola Battalion of the Indian Army.

The event was graced by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, SP Tawang Dr. DW Thongon, senior officers from the Tawang Brigade, heads of central and state government offices, monks, nuns, and thousands of citizens.

In her Republic Day address, Incharge DC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi paid homage to the freedom fighters and acknowledged the contributions of former and present legislators, public leaders, and social workers in the nation’s and the state’s development. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and security forces for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders.

LONGDING- At longding Bekir Nyorak, DC Longding graced the occasion as the chief guest of 76th Republic day celebration and unfurled the Tricolor at general ground Longding. In his public address, he appraised the gathering about achievements made so far by various departments. Special emphasis was laid on successful implementation of CSS schemes and social assistance programs. Further, development projects like connectivity, infrastructure, up gradation of education and health institutes were highlighted. While conveying the greetings of Republic day to citizens of Longding District, DC Longding asked the public to be forthcoming in combating drug menace and explore the tourism potential of Longding District.

PALIN- Along with rest of the state , 76th Republic Day was celebrated across the Kra Daadi district. At Palin, the national flag was hoisted by Charu Nilli, deputy Commissioner, at general ground palin. In his address he had given warm gratitude and best wishes to the people of the district. He spoke about the important of Republic Day celebration. In the year 1950, the constitution of India was enforced and people were given supreme power to elect their leaders through adult franchises. There fore actual meaning of Republic Day was empowering the people to choose their leaders to make law for nation. He told.

