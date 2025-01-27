ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ASF meeting with Saint Claret College Ziro

ASF representatives also emphasized that Sociology provides a framework to study human behaviour, social problem,............

Last Updated: January 27, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: ASF meeting with Saint Claret College Ziro

ZIRO-  The Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) convened a meeting with the Principal of Saint Claret College (SCC) Ziro, to advocate for the introduction of Sociology as a core subject in there institution, which has recently been introduced as autonomous university in the state.

The forum highlighted the critical need to include Sociology in the curriculum, citing its relevance to understanding and addressing the unique social, cultural, and developmental challenges of the state.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Khandu admitted, Rumgong region of Siang district remains underdeveloped

ASF representatives also emphasized that Sociology provides a framework to study human behaviour, social problem, social structures, and cultural dynamics, making it particularly relevant in a state as diverse as Arunachal Pradesh.

Discussing the current lack of Sociology in educational institutions in Arunachal, ASF noted that the absence of Sociology as a subject limits students’ exposure to the field and restricts their opportunities for higher studies and careers in sociology-related fields.

Also Read- IAF’s Eastern Air Command Chief calls on the Governor

In response to the representation, the Principal acknowledged the significance of Sociology and expressed a willingness to consider the proposal.

The meeting marked a significant step toward enriching the academic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh by introducing Sociology as a subject in SCC which will not only encourage students to take up sociology as a subject, but also encourages other institute to do so.

Also Read- National Tourism Day celebrated at Gyekar Sinyi

The ASF remains optimistic about the collaboration with the SSC and is committed to supporting the implementation process.

The inclusion of Sociology is expected to empower students with a deeper understanding of their society, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

Tags
Last Updated: January 27, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CoSAAP Secretary Protocol, Tabia Abraham passes away

Arunachal: CoSAAP Secretary Protocol, Tabia Abraham passes away

Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness Campaign held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness Campaign held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Sons of British RAF officer flying across the Hump during WW-II, visits the Hump Museum in Pasighat

Arunachal: Sons of British RAF officer flying across the Hump during WW-II, visits the Hump Museum in Pasighat

Arunachal Bullet Club Flagged Off for Historic Ride to 22nd BOBMC Rider Mania

Arunachal Bullet Club Flagged Off for Historic Ride to 22nd BOBMC Rider Mania

Arunachal: Tourism development in the Mechukha region discussed

Arunachal: Tourism development in the Mechukha region discussed

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0, Promotes Agricultural Growth

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0

Arunachal: Pipsorang gets road connectivity in 78 years!

Arunachal: Pipsorang gets road connectivity in 78 years!

Arunachal: Tawang Team Flagged Off for Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi

Arunachal: Tawang Team Flagged Off for Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi

Arunachal: HYO leads trekking expedition to Dusu Katu View Point

Arunachal: HYO leads trekking expedition to Dusu Katu View Point

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel on Collective Responsibility for Cleanliness at PPHF

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel on Collective Responsibility for Cleanliness at PPHF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button