Arunachal: District Legal Services Authority Organizes Legal Awareness Program in Medo Village

MEDO ( Wakro Circle ) – In a significant step to impart legal awareness and address social issues, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Lohit, in collaboration with the District Administration Lohit and CALSOM (Wakro Block), conducted a one-day legal awareness program at Medo village under Wakro Circle on January 28, 2025.

The program was graced by A.J. Lungphi, ADC Wakro, who urged participants to maximize the benefits of such initiatives. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of the government’s “Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan” campaign, highlighting its objectives in combating drug abuse and addiction.

The Secretary of DLSA, Lohit, provided detailed information on various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the role and responsibilities of DLSA, the importance of Lok Adalats, and key provisions under the POCSO Act and Motor Vehicles Act. Advocate Taimso Boo elaborated on the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, sensitizing the public about the illegality of opium cultivation and consumption in India. He also discussed new developments in criminal laws and the amendments introduced. Advocate Bajongso Kri outlined the functions of the District Legal Services Authority and explained the roles and powers of Gaon Burahs under the Civil Courts Act. Prominent social activist L. Kri (Retd CE) addressed the audience on the devastating effects of drugs on youth and society, urging collective efforts to eradicate opium cultivation and trafficking. Solemso Ama, President of CALSOM (Wakro Block), motivated village leaders and participants to actively join the fight against drug consumption and cultivation, emphasizing the need for social action. Mrs. Kenri Basar, Manager of ARSLM (Wakro Block), informed the attendees about alternative livelihood options and encouraged their participation in such programs. She also clarified that ARSLM's schemes benefit both men and women alike.

The event witnessed participation from around 100 attendees, including Gaon Burahs, PRI members, youth groups, women groups, Anganwadi workers, and self-help groups.

This initiative reflects the commitment of DLSA, Lohit, to empowering communities through legal education and fostering awareness about pressing social issues like drug abuse and its legal consequences