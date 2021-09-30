Arunachal:  Four including one ENNG cadre arrested on charge of extortion money in Chongkham

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Namsai police arrested four men, including an active cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) with Arms and ammunition on the charge of extortion money, after a complaint lodged by gaon burah.

According to police sources, Chongkham police have received a complaint from one Sushil Chakma, gaon burah of Chakma Basti-I, about a gang equipped with sophisticated weapons have been looting and extorting money from many people, and planned to loot him ( Sushil Chakma ) as well. Sushil also named Khokho Chakma and Anu Chakma among the gang member.

Chongkham police registered the case, SI Ajay Kumar took up the case. He arrested both alleged accused Khokho Chakma (30) and Anu Chakma (28) on the same day.

During the interrogation , it was ascertained that the Khamti man, one Chow Kinta Khamho (37) of Chongkham, who was involved in the offence and is also an active cadre of the ENNG.

Accordingly, sources were engaged and on 28 September Khamho was arrested from Mankao village, and one another person, Maracho Chakma (37) was arrested from Chakma Basti No. 3.

“ All the arrested accused were thoroughly interrogated and ultimately Maracho Chakma (37) revealed that the weapon was hidden under a big tree in a ginger garden in Jaliban area under Chongkham police station,” the police said.

A police team led by SI Kumar, with Maracho Chakma reached the place and after thorough search of the area, the police team recovered and seized one M22 rifle, 35 live rounds, two magazines, one magazine pouch, and a mobile phone (of Chow Kinta Khamho).

At present, all four arrested accused persons have been lodged under police remand for further investigation , after production in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Namsai.