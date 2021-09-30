Arunachal: Self defence training for girls held at Yazali

ADVERTISEMENT

YAZALI- The Secondary-Level Self defence training for girls students of Lower Subansiri District, for the academic 2021- concluded here at GHSS in Yazali today.

The programme was jointly organised by department of School education Lower Subansiri in collaboration with All Lower Subansiri District Karate- do Association ( ALSKDA )

Alltogether 165 girls took part in this training program including 80 girls from GHSS Yazali, 35 from GSS Yazali, 30 from GSS Yachuli and 20 from GSS, Pitapool.

A large chunk of girl students studying in secondary schools of Lower Subansiri was given self-defence training during these four day’s training as informed by Chukhu Saha, President, All Lower Subansiri Karate-do Association.

He also disclosed that the girls were so excited while receiving training from three lady gold and silver international medallists instructors who came from Itanagar.

Chief instructor, Rei Yadi-Black belt 3rd Dan international acclaimed Medallist, Mesom Singhi Black belt 1st Dan international acclaimed the medallist

Bamang Yamu- Black Belt 1st Dan international acclaimed medallist was one of the instructors/ trainers of self defence program.

According to them they trained more than 500 number of girls of Lower Subansiri.

Taba Chana, Principal GHSS,Yazali who welcomed the students and Headmaster of various schools, was accompanied by Innovative Co-ordinator Toko Nabin and teachers from the respective Headmasters of Ziro- II blocks from the education department.

The Principal and Innovative Co-ordinator interacted with the girl students of secondary level participants of self defence and asked them to be trained and avail the opportunity of training as sponsored by the department. ( written by Doyer Pill, Yazali )